Global X MLP ETF (NYSEARCA:MLPA) Shares Acquired by Barry Investment Advisors LLC

Barry Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Global X MLP ETF (NYSEARCA:MLPA – Get Rating) by 5.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 70,015 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,579 shares during the period. Barry Investment Advisors LLC owned about 0.23% of Global X MLP ETF worth $2,822,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. purchased a new position in Global X MLP ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Global X MLP ETF by 6.0% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 431,136 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,081,000 after buying an additional 24,420 shares during the last quarter. Coulter & Justus Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Global X MLP ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $257,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Global X MLP ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC raised its position in shares of Global X MLP ETF by 30.5% during the fourth quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC now owns 32,116 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,299,000 after buying an additional 7,499 shares during the last quarter.

Global X MLP ETF Trading Down 0.7 %

MLPA stock traded down $0.30 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $41.29. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,878 shares, compared to its average volume of 280,312. Global X MLP ETF has a 12 month low of $32.29 and a 12 month high of $43.90. The company has a 50 day moving average of $39.01 and a two-hundred day moving average of $39.83.

