Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD) Price Target Raised to $74.00 at Piper Sandler

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD – Get Rating) had its target price lifted by equities researchers at Piper Sandler from $71.00 to $74.00 in a report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. Piper Sandler’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 12.74% from the stock’s current price.
A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on GILD. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on Gilead Sciences in a report on Tuesday, June 7th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $63.00 price target for the company. TheStreet cut Gilead Sciences from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, July 1st. Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on Gilead Sciences in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $70.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Gilead Sciences from $63.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Gilead Sciences from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Gilead Sciences has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $72.40.
Gilead Sciences Stock Performance
Shares of Gilead Sciences stock traded up $2.68 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $65.64. The company had a trading volume of 476,242 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,977,976. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $61.37 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $61.63. The stock has a market cap of $82.27 billion, a PE ratio of 20.01, a P/E/G ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 0.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.27. Gilead Sciences has a 1-year low of $57.17 and a 1-year high of $74.12.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Gilead Sciences
Gilead Sciences Company Profile
Gilead Sciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines in the areas of unmet medical need in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company provides Biktarvy, Genvoya, Descovy, Odefsey, Truvada, Complera/ Eviplera, Stribild, and Atripla products for the treatment of HIV/AIDS; Veklury, an injection for intravenous use, for the treatment of coronavirus disease 2019; and Epclusa, Harvoni, Vosevi, Vemlidy, and Viread for the treatment of liver diseases.
