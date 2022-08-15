Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD) Price Target Raised to $74.00 at Piper Sandler

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD – Get Rating) had its target price lifted by equities researchers at Piper Sandler from $71.00 to $74.00 in a report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. Piper Sandler’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 12.74% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on GILD. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on Gilead Sciences in a report on Tuesday, June 7th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $63.00 price target for the company. TheStreet cut Gilead Sciences from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, July 1st. Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on Gilead Sciences in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $70.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Gilead Sciences from $63.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Gilead Sciences from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Gilead Sciences has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $72.40.

Gilead Sciences Stock Performance

Shares of Gilead Sciences stock traded up $2.68 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $65.64. The company had a trading volume of 476,242 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,977,976. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $61.37 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $61.63. The stock has a market cap of $82.27 billion, a PE ratio of 20.01, a P/E/G ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 0.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.27. Gilead Sciences has a 1-year low of $57.17 and a 1-year high of $74.12.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Gilead Sciences

Gilead Sciences Company Profile

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vantage Financial Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Gilead Sciences by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Vantage Financial Partners LLC now owns 14,279 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $883,000 after buying an additional 163 shares during the last quarter. Aberdeen Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Gilead Sciences by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Aberdeen Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,101 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $482,000 after buying an additional 164 shares during the last quarter. Simmons Bank boosted its stake in shares of Gilead Sciences by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Simmons Bank now owns 41,962 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,494,000 after buying an additional 166 shares during the last quarter. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Gilead Sciences by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 20,095 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,458,000 after buying an additional 167 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its stake in shares of Gilead Sciences by 13.0% in the 4th quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 1,470 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $107,000 after buying an additional 169 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.16% of the company’s stock.

Gilead Sciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines in the areas of unmet medical need in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company provides Biktarvy, Genvoya, Descovy, Odefsey, Truvada, Complera/ Eviplera, Stribild, and Atripla products for the treatment of HIV/AIDS; Veklury, an injection for intravenous use, for the treatment of coronavirus disease 2019; and Epclusa, Harvoni, Vosevi, Vemlidy, and Viread for the treatment of liver diseases.

