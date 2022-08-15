Gesher I Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:GIACW) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Gesher I Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:GIACW – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,300 shares, a growth of 21.1% from the July 15th total of 1,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 9,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Gesher I Acquisition stock. Basso Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Gesher I Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:GIACW – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 100,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,000.

Gesher I Acquisition Price Performance

Shares of Gesher I Acquisition stock remained flat at $0.50 on Monday. 100 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 16,080. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $0.44. Gesher I Acquisition has a 1-year low of $0.20 and a 1-year high of $0.94.

