Genesis Unicorn Capital Corp.’s (NASDAQ:GENQU) Lock-Up Period Set To Expire on August 15th

Genesis Unicorn Capital’s (NASDAQ:GENQU – Get Rating) lock-up period is set to expire on Monday, August 15th. Genesis Unicorn Capital had issued 7,500,000 shares in its public offering on February 15th. The total size of the offering was $75,000,000 based on an initial share price of $10.00. Shares of the company owned by major shareholders and company insiders will be eligible for trade following the end of the lock-up period.

Genesis Unicorn Capital Stock Down 0.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ:GENQU opened at $10.05 on Monday. Genesis Unicorn Capital has a fifty-two week low of $9.97 and a fifty-two week high of $10.81. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.09.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. UBS Group AG purchased a new stake in Genesis Unicorn Capital during the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Ergoteles LLC purchased a new stake in Genesis Unicorn Capital in the first quarter worth $140,000. Condor Capital Management purchased a new stake in Genesis Unicorn Capital in the first quarter worth $180,000. Warberg Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Genesis Unicorn Capital in the first quarter worth $188,000. Finally, Sage Mountain Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Genesis Unicorn Capital in the first quarter worth $212,000.

About Genesis Unicorn Capital

Genesis Unicorn Capital Corp. does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses in biotech and pharmaceutical-focused companies, businesses, or assets.

