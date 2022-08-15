General Electric (NYSE:GE) Shares Acquired by Signature Wealth Management Partners LLC

Signature Wealth Management Partners LLC lifted its holdings in General Electric (NYSE:GE – Get Rating) by 20.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,882 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,152 shares during the quarter. Signature Wealth Management Partners LLC’s holdings in General Electric were worth $630,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GE. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE acquired a new position in shares of General Electric in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $645,000. Advisory Alpha LLC lifted its stake in General Electric by 32.1% in the fourth quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC now owns 2,607 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $246,000 after acquiring an additional 633 shares during the last quarter. Wintrust Investments LLC purchased a new position in General Electric in the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,112,000. Pzena Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in General Electric by 8.4% in the fourth quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 11,033,492 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,042,334,000 after acquiring an additional 852,849 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of General Electric by 71.6% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 363,390 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $34,329,000 after buying an additional 151,563 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.37% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

GE has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of General Electric from $96.00 to $81.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 8th. UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of General Electric from $113.00 to $87.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on shares of General Electric from $108.00 to $82.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 23rd. Bank of America decreased their price objective on shares of General Electric from $132.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of General Electric to $73.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $100.69.

General Electric Price Performance

General Electric stock traded down $0.17 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $79.76. 109,351 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,853,775. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 0.80. General Electric has a 12 month low of $59.93 and a 12 month high of $116.17. The firm has a market cap of $87.46 billion, a PE ratio of -18.85, a PEG ratio of 4.17 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $68.83 and a 200-day simple moving average of $81.36.

General Electric (NYSE:GE – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The conglomerate reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.40. The company had revenue of $18.65 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.90 billion. General Electric had a positive return on equity of 7.50% and a negative net margin of 5.94%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.40 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that General Electric will post 2.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

General Electric Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 25th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 28th were issued a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 27th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.40%. General Electric’s payout ratio is currently -7.55%.

General Electric Company Profile

General Electric Company operates as a high-tech industrial company in Europe, China, Asia, the Americas, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through four segments: Power, Renewable Energy, Aviation, and Healthcare segments. The Power segment offers gas and steam turbines, full balance of plant, upgrade, and service solutions, as well as data-leveraging software for power generation, industrial, government, and other customers.

