GCN Coin Price Reaches $0.0000 (GCN)

GCN Coin (GCN) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on August 15th. Over the last week, GCN Coin has traded up 18.3% against the dollar. One GCN Coin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. GCN Coin has a total market cap of $39,549.71 and $5.00 worth of GCN Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get GCN Coin alerts:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0764 or 0.00000317 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $5.34 or 0.00022135 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $61.39 or 0.00254663 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000697 BTC.

EAC (EAC) traded 35.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.26 or 0.00006190 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000998 BTC.

ConstitutionDAO (PEOPLE) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0290 or 0.00000120 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000750 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000017 BTC.

Presearch (PRE) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0934 or 0.00000387 BTC.

GCN Coin Profile

GCN Coin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. GCN Coin’s total supply is 172,076,810,000 coins. The Reddit community for GCN Coin is https://reddit.com/r/GCNCoin. GCN Coin’s official website is gcn.zone. GCN Coin’s official Twitter account is @GCNcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for GCN Coin is gcn-coin.proboards.com.

Buying and Selling GCN Coin

According to CryptoCompare, “gCn Coin is a Scrypt PoW cryptocurrency with a 200 billion supply. “

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as GCN Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade GCN Coin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase GCN Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for GCN Coin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for GCN Coin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.