Gatos Silver (NYSE:GATO) and TRX Gold (NYSE:TRX) Critical Contrast

Gatos Silver (NYSE:GATO – Get Rating) and TRX Gold (NYSE:TRX – Get Rating) are both small-cap basic materials companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, analyst recommendations, profitability, earnings, dividends, risk and institutional ownership.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Gatos Silver and TRX Gold, as reported by MarketBeat.

Get Gatos Silver alerts:

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Gatos Silver 0 5 0 0 2.00 TRX Gold 0 0 1 0 3.00

Gatos Silver presently has a consensus target price of $4.50, suggesting a potential upside of 5.14%. TRX Gold has a consensus target price of $0.70, suggesting a potential upside of 42.86%. Given TRX Gold’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe TRX Gold is more favorable than Gatos Silver.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Gatos Silver N/A N/A N/A TRX Gold N/A -12.09% -9.81%

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Gatos Silver and TRX Gold’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

This table compares Gatos Silver and TRX Gold’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Gatos Silver N/A N/A $40.44 million N/A N/A TRX Gold N/A N/A -$4.00 million ($0.02) -24.50

Risk & Volatility

Gatos Silver has a beta of 2.28, indicating that its share price is 128% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, TRX Gold has a beta of 0.74, indicating that its share price is 26% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

56.5% of Gatos Silver shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 1.0% of TRX Gold shares are owned by institutional investors. 5.8% of Gatos Silver shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Gatos Silver beats TRX Gold on 6 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Gatos Silver

(Get Rating)

Gatos Silver, Inc. engages in the exploration, development, and production of precious metals. It primarily explores for silver ores. The company also explores for zinc, lead, copper, and gold ores. Its flagship asset is the Cerro Los Gatos mine located at the Los Gatos District in Chihuahua state, Mexico. The company was formerly known as Sunshine Silver Mining & Refining Corporation and changed its name to Gatos Silver, Inc. in October 2020. Gatos Silver, Inc. was incorporated in 2009 and is based in Greenwood Village, Colorado.

About TRX Gold

(Get Rating)

TRX Gold Corporation engages in the acquisition, financing, exploration, and development of mineral property interests in the United Republic of Tanzania. The company primarily explores for gold deposits. It holds interests in the Buckreef gold project located in north-central Tanzania. The company was formerly known as Tanzanian Gold Corporation and changed its name to TRX Gold Corporation in May 2022. TRX Gold Corporation was incorporated in 1990 and is based in Toronto, Canada.

Receive News & Ratings for Gatos Silver Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gatos Silver and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.