Gainplan LLC Sells 37,395 Shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDX)

Gainplan LLC lessened its stake in VanEck Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDX – Get Rating) by 21.7% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 134,542 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 37,395 shares during the period. VanEck Gold Miners ETF makes up about 3.9% of Gainplan LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Gainplan LLC’s holdings in VanEck Gold Miners ETF were worth $5,160,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in GDX. FourThought Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 1,500.0% in the first quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 800 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 750 shares during the period. Column Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. M&R Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF during the first quarter worth $38,000. DeDora Capital Inc. purchased a new position in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF in the first quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, Oxford Financial Group Ltd. boosted its position in VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 606.5% in the 4th quarter. Oxford Financial Group Ltd. now owns 1,519 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 1,304 shares during the last quarter.

GDX traded down $0.72 on Monday, reaching $26.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 469,120 shares, compared to its average volume of 24,569,547. VanEck Gold Miners ETF has a 1 year low of $24.38 and a 1 year high of $41.60. The business’s 50 day moving average is $27.84 and its 200 day moving average is $32.60.

The Fund seeks to match as closely as possible the price and yield performance of the AMEX Gold Miners Index. The Fund, utilizing a passive or indexing investment approach, attempts to approximate the investment performance of the Index by investing in a portfolio of stocks that generally replicate the Index.

