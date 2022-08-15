Gainplan LLC Makes New Investment in Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO)

Gainplan LLC bought a new position in Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 5,008 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $825,000. Twilio accounts for approximately 0.6% of Gainplan LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 20th biggest position.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Gables Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Twilio in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Cornerstone Advisory LLC bought a new stake in Twilio in the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Greycroft LP bought a new position in shares of Twilio in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp purchased a new position in shares of Twilio in the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Confluence Wealth Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Twilio in the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.10% of the company’s stock.

NYSE TWLO traded up $0.66 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $87.56. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 44,751 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,932,560. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $88.89 and a 200-day simple moving average of $124.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 6.42 and a quick ratio of 6.42. Twilio Inc. has a 52 week low of $77.14 and a 52 week high of $373.00. The stock has a market cap of $15.91 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.75 and a beta of 1.54.

Insider Activity

Twilio ( NYSE:TWLO Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The technology company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by $0.09. Twilio had a negative return on equity of 7.05% and a negative net margin of 31.16%. The company had revenue of $943.35 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $920.97 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.94) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 41.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Twilio Inc. will post -4.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, COO Khozema Shipchandler sold 3,330 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.61, for a total transaction of $325,041.30. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 93,219 shares in the company, valued at $9,099,106.59. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, COO Khozema Shipchandler sold 3,330 shares of Twilio stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.61, for a total transaction of $325,041.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 93,219 shares in the company, valued at $9,099,106.59. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Eyal Manor sold 853 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.25, for a total transaction of $71,012.25. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 161,211 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,420,815.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 8,255 shares of company stock worth $740,895 in the last three months. Company insiders own 4.96% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Robert W. Baird cut shares of Twilio from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $155.00 to $120.00 in a report on Monday, May 16th. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price target on shares of Twilio from $350.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. BTIG Research dropped their target price on Twilio to $130.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Twilio from $240.00 to $160.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 14th. Finally, Argus cut Twilio from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Twilio presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $165.20.

Twilio Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Twilio Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a cloud communications platform that enables developers to build, scale, and operate customer engagement within software applications in the United States and internationally. Its customer engagement platform provides a set of application programming interfaces that handle the higher-level communication logic needed for nearly every type of customer engagement, as well as enable developers to embed voice, messaging, video, and email capabilities into their applications.

See Also

