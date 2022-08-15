Gainplan LLC Has $227,000 Stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Gainplan LLC reduced its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Get Rating) by 33.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 501 shares of the company’s stock after selling 249 shares during the period. Gainplan LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF were worth $227,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of IVV. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 9.4% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 70,277,629 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,521,726,000 after purchasing an additional 6,052,912 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 21.6% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 29,022,105 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,167,039,000 after buying an additional 5,158,468 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 8.1% during the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 23,931,913 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,857,671,000 after buying an additional 1,801,977 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 10,712,921 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,109,956,000 after acquiring an additional 54,252 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System bought a new stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $3,187,247,000.

Get iShares S&P 500 ETF alerts:

iShares S&P 500 ETF Stock Down 0.2 %

IVV stock traded down $0.76 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $428.49. The company had a trading volume of 92,142 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,038,953. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a 52 week low of $364.03 and a 52 week high of $482.07. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $394.50 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $418.85.

About iShares S&P 500 ETF

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IVV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.