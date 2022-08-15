Gainplan LLC Cuts Holdings in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHZ)

Gainplan LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHZ – Get Rating) by 37.3% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 6,840 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,065 shares during the period. Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF accounts for about 0.3% of Gainplan LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest holding. Gainplan LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $346,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Professional Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Aspire Wealth Management Corp raised its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 89,250.0% during the 1st quarter. Aspire Wealth Management Corp now owns 1,787 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,000 after buying an additional 1,785 shares in the last quarter. Horan Securities Inc. purchased a new position in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $100,000. CWM LLC purchased a new position in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $100,000. Finally, Asset Dedication LLC purchased a new position in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $113,000.

Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA SCHZ traded up $0.11 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $48.68. The stock had a trading volume of 2,068 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,194,614. Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $46.55 and a 52-week high of $55.03. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $48.03 and a 200 day simple moving average of $49.39.

