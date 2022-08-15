Gain Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:GANX) Short Interest Up 29.4% in July

Gain Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:GANX – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 51,100 shares, a growth of 29.4% from the July 15th total of 39,500 shares. Currently, 0.7% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 77,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.7 days.

Institutional Trading of Gain Therapeutics

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in Gain Therapeutics in the first quarter worth about $48,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Gain Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth about $54,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Gain Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth about $119,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in shares of Gain Therapeutics by 373.5% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 50,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $205,000 after buying an additional 39,440 shares during the period. Finally, CM Management LLC grew its position in shares of Gain Therapeutics by 38.9% during the 1st quarter. CM Management LLC now owns 125,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $511,000 after buying an additional 35,000 shares during the period. 8.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, B. Riley cut their price target on Gain Therapeutics from $16.00 to $11.00 in a report on Monday, May 23rd.

Gain Therapeutics Trading Up 3.5 %

GANX stock traded up $0.14 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $4.15. The stock had a trading volume of 18,973 shares, compared to its average volume of 40,895. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.81 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.71. The company has a quick ratio of 8.63, a current ratio of 7.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The firm has a market cap of $49.30 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.07 and a beta of 0.01. Gain Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $2.33 and a twelve month high of $9.75.

Gain Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GANX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 16th. The company reported ($0.28) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.34) by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $0.05 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.06 million. Gain Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 49.51% and a negative net margin of 7,734.29%. As a group, research analysts expect that Gain Therapeutics will post -1.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Gain Therapeutics

Gain Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in developing various therapies to treat diseases caused by protein misfolding. It focuses on rare genetic diseases and neurological disorders. The company uses its Site-Directed Enzyme Enhancement Therapy platform to discover allosteric sites on misfolded proteins and identify proprietary small molecules that bind these sites, restore protein folding, and treat disease.

