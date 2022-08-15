Futu (NASDAQ:FUTU) PT Lowered to $51.50

Futu (NASDAQ:FUTU – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by equities researchers at Bank of America from $60.60 to $51.50 in a research note issued to investors on Sunday, The Fly reports. Bank of America‘s price target would indicate a potential upside of 25.21% from the company’s previous close.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on FUTU. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Futu from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $55.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, June 23rd. CLSA cut Futu from an “underperform” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $27.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, June 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Futu currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $45.00.

Futu Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ FUTU traded up $0.14 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $41.13. 1,603,048 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,014,567. The company has a market cap of $6.19 billion, a PE ratio of 22.11, a P/E/G ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 0.24. Futu has a one year low of $21.23 and a one year high of $114.99. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $46.15 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $38.05.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Futu ( NASDAQ:FUTU Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, June 6th. The company reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $209.51 million during the quarter. Futu had a return on equity of 10.59% and a net margin of 33.88%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.03 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Futu will post 2.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of FUTU. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new position in Futu in the second quarter worth $38,000. James Investment Research Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Futu in the second quarter valued at $58,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Futu by 71.5% in the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,290 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,000 after buying an additional 955 shares during the period. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. raised its stake in shares of Futu by 25.2% in the second quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 2,132 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,000 after buying an additional 429 shares during the period. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank raised its stake in shares of Futu by 22.9% in the first quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 4,542 shares of the company’s stock valued at $148,000 after buying an additional 847 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 23.33% of the company’s stock.

About Futu

(Get Rating)

Futu Holdings Limited operates an online brokerage and wealth management platform in Hong Kong and internationally. The company provides trading, clearing, and settlement services; margin financing and securities lending services; and stock yield enhancement program. It also offers online wealth management services under the brand of Futu Money Plus through its Futubull and moomoo platforms, which give access to mutual funds, private funds, and bonds; market data and information services; and NiuNiu Community, which serves as an open forum for users and clients to share insights, ask questions, and exchange ideas.

