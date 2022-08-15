Frontier Hits Market Cap of $27.38 Million (FRONT)

Frontier (FRONT) traded 4% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on August 14th. One Frontier coin can currently be purchased for $0.28 or 0.00001156 BTC on major exchanges. Frontier has a total market cap of $27.38 million and $4.01 million worth of Frontier was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Frontier has traded up 0.3% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24,296.69 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004115 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004118 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004113 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00004145 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002105 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $30.81 or 0.00126820 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $8.77 or 0.00036080 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.68 or 0.00064520 BTC.

Frontier Coin Profile

FRONT is a coin. It was first traded on September 11th, 2020. Frontier’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 97,456,250 coins. Frontier’s official message board is medium.com/@Frontierwallet. Frontier’s official Twitter account is @FrontierDotXYZ and its Facebook page is accessible here. Frontier’s official website is frontier.xyz.

Buying and Selling Frontier

According to CryptoCompare, “Frontier is a chain-agnostic DeFi aggregation layer. To date, it has added support for DeFi on Ethereum, Binance Chain, BandChain, Kava, and Harmony. Via StaFi Protocol, it will enter into the Polkadot ecosystem, and it will now put efforts towards Serum. “

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Frontier directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Frontier should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Frontier using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

