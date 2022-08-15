Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BEN) EVP Jed A. Plafker Sells 19,166 Shares

Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BEN – Get Rating) EVP Jed A. Plafker sold 19,166 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.02, for a total value of $556,197.32. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 129,101 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,746,511.02. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Franklin Resources Stock Down 0.8 %

Shares of BEN stock traded down $0.22 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $28.80. 45,432 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,106,330. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a current ratio of 1.99. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $25.26 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $26.81. Franklin Resources, Inc. has a one year low of $22.61 and a one year high of $38.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.64, a P/E/G ratio of 5.11 and a beta of 1.20.

Franklin Resources (NYSE:BEN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The closed-end fund reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $2.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.75 billion. Franklin Resources had a net margin of 20.25% and a return on equity of 17.37%. The company’s revenue was down 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.96 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Franklin Resources, Inc. will post 3.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Franklin Resources Announces Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 30th were given a dividend of $0.29 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 29th. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.03%. Franklin Resources’s payout ratio is 34.52%.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on Franklin Resources from $29.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Franklin Resources from $26.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. UBS Group boosted their target price on Franklin Resources from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 1st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut Franklin Resources from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $28.00 to $22.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Franklin Resources from $27.00 to $21.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 30th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $26.88.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Franklin Resources

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new position in shares of Franklin Resources in the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA acquired a new stake in shares of Franklin Resources in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Capital Analysts LLC boosted its position in Franklin Resources by 104.5% during the 4th quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 1,047 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 535 shares during the period. Denali Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Franklin Resources during the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, GHP Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Franklin Resources in the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. Institutional investors own 43.50% of the company’s stock.

Franklin Resources Company Profile

Franklin Resources, Inc is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides its services to individuals, institutions, pension plans, trusts, and partnerships. It launches equity, fixed income, balanced, and multi-asset mutual funds through its subsidiaries.

