Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BEN) EVP Jed A. Plafker Sells 19,166 Shares

Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BEN – Get Rating) EVP Jed A. Plafker sold 19,166 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.02, for a total value of $556,197.32. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 129,101 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,746,511.02. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.
Franklin Resources Stock Down 0.8 %
Shares of BEN stock traded down $0.22 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $28.80. 45,432 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,106,330. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a current ratio of 1.99. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $25.26 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $26.81. Franklin Resources, Inc. has a one year low of $22.61 and a one year high of $38.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.64, a P/E/G ratio of 5.11 and a beta of 1.20.
Franklin Resources (NYSE:BEN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The closed-end fund reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $2.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.75 billion. Franklin Resources had a net margin of 20.25% and a return on equity of 17.37%. The company’s revenue was down 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.96 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Franklin Resources, Inc. will post 3.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Franklin Resources Announces Dividend
Analyst Ratings Changes
Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on Franklin Resources from $29.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Franklin Resources from $26.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. UBS Group boosted their target price on Franklin Resources from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 1st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut Franklin Resources from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $28.00 to $22.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Franklin Resources from $27.00 to $21.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 30th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $26.88.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Franklin Resources
Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new position in shares of Franklin Resources in the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA acquired a new stake in shares of Franklin Resources in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Capital Analysts LLC boosted its position in Franklin Resources by 104.5% during the 4th quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 1,047 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 535 shares during the period. Denali Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Franklin Resources during the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, GHP Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Franklin Resources in the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. Institutional investors own 43.50% of the company’s stock.
Franklin Resources Company Profile
Franklin Resources, Inc is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides its services to individuals, institutions, pension plans, trusts, and partnerships. It launches equity, fixed income, balanced, and multi-asset mutual funds through its subsidiaries.
