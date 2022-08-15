FOX (NASDAQ:FOX) Price Target Cut to $46.00 by Analysts at Credit Suisse Group

FOX (NASDAQ:FOX – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by Credit Suisse Group from $48.00 to $46.00 in a report issued on Thursday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.
Separately, Wolfe Research cut shares of FOX to a peer perform rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $52.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, FOX presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $38.75.
FOX Stock Up 0.3 %
Shares of FOX opened at $33.75 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $30.96 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $33.98. The company has a market cap of $18.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.00 and a beta of 0.96. FOX has a one year low of $28.96 and a one year high of $40.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 3.61 and a quick ratio of 3.36.
FOX Increases Dividend
Institutional Trading of FOX
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. CKW Financial Group raised its position in FOX by 300.0% in the 1st quarter. CKW Financial Group now owns 800 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in FOX by 150.5% in the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 809 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 486 shares during the last quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC bought a new stake in FOX in the 2nd quarter worth $30,000. CWM LLC boosted its stake in shares of FOX by 78.4% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,140 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 501 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eaton Vance Management boosted its stake in shares of FOX by 13.0% during the 4th quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 2,716 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 313 shares in the last quarter. 23.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About FOX
Fox Corporation operates as a news, sports, and entertainment company in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Cable Network Programming; Television; and Other, Corporate and Eliminations. The Cable Network Programming segment produces and licenses news, business news, and sports content for distribution primarily through cable television systems, direct broadcast satellite operators, telecommunications companies, and online multi-channel video programming distributors.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on FOX (FOX)
- Here is a Simple 4 Stock Portfolio that Can Outperform the Market
- Is AMC Entertainment Pulling a Fast One on the APEs?
- Here’s How the Inflation Reduction Act Energizes Power Stock
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 8/8 – 8/12
- 2 Important Retail Stock Battles to Watch
Receive News & Ratings for FOX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FOX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.