ForgeRock (NYSE:FORG) Releases Q3 2022 Earnings Guidance

ForgeRock (NYSE:FORG – Get Rating) issued an update on its third quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Friday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of -$0.17–$0.13 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of -$0.07. The company issued revenue guidance of $49.00 million-$52.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $55.99 million. ForgeRock also updated its FY 2022 guidance to -$0.49–$0.44 EPS.

ForgeRock Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:FORG opened at $17.55 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 4.78, a current ratio of 4.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The company has a market cap of $1.48 billion and a P/E ratio of -16.71. ForgeRock has a 52 week low of $11.94 and a 52 week high of $48.88. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $21.08 and a 200 day moving average price of $19.16.

Get ForgeRock alerts:

ForgeRock (NYSE:FORG – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.21) by $0.04. ForgeRock had a negative net margin of 35.37% and a negative return on equity of 17.48%. The firm had revenue of $47.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $47.18 million. The business’s revenue was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that ForgeRock will post -0.49 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Insiders Place Their Bets

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of ForgeRock from $18.00 to $17.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Friday. Cowen dropped their price objective on shares of ForgeRock from $28.00 to $25.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Cowen dropped their price objective on shares of ForgeRock from $28.00 to $25.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Mizuho dropped their price objective on shares of ForgeRock from $32.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their price objective on shares of ForgeRock from $30.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $23.89.

In other ForgeRock news, EVP Peter M. Barker sold 2,000 shares of ForgeRock stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.75, for a total value of $33,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 121,654 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,037,704.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 46.07% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On ForgeRock

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in shares of ForgeRock in the 1st quarter valued at $36,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of ForgeRock by 49.3% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 12,461 shares of the company’s stock valued at $273,000 after purchasing an additional 4,115 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of ForgeRock in the 1st quarter valued at $204,000. American International Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of ForgeRock during the 2nd quarter valued at $280,000. Finally, PDT Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of ForgeRock during the 1st quarter valued at $352,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.15% of the company’s stock.

ForgeRock Company Profile

(Get Rating)

ForgeRock, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a digital identity platform to secure, manage, and govern the identities of customers, employees, partners, application programing interfaces (APIs), microservices, devices, and the Internet of things worldwide. It offers identity management products to automate onboarding/registration and progressive profiling, identity lifecycle and relationship management, identity provisioning and synchronization, user self-service, personalization, delegation, and privacy and consent management.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for ForgeRock Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ForgeRock and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.