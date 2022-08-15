Fluor (NYSE:FLR) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Fluor (NYSE:FLR – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Friday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $1.15-$1.35 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.24. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Citigroup decreased their price target on Fluor from $27.00 to $26.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 8th. Credit Suisse Group set a $26.00 price target on shares of Fluor in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Fluor has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $26.25.

Shares of FLR opened at $26.85 on Monday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $24.98 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $25.65. Fluor has a 1 year low of $14.41 and a 1 year high of $31.32. The company has a quick ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.

Fluor ( NYSE:FLR Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Friday, August 5th. The construction company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($0.18). Fluor had a positive return on equity of 9.11% and a negative net margin of 0.05%. The firm had revenue of $3.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.49 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.32 EPS. Fluor’s revenue was down 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Fluor will post 1.21 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FLR. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Fluor by 202.0% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 58,220 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,670,000 after acquiring an additional 38,945 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Fluor by 4.6% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 9,343 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $268,000 after acquiring an additional 414 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its stake in shares of Fluor by 12.8% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 64,178 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,841,000 after buying an additional 7,274 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Fluor by 3.5% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,937,750 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $485,943,000 after buying an additional 571,316 shares during the period. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its position in Fluor by 10.1% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 88,356 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,616,000 after purchasing an additional 8,088 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.35% of the company’s stock.

Fluor Corporation provides engineering, procurement, and construction (EPC); fabrication and modularization; operation and maintenance; asset integrity; and project management services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Energy Solutions, Urban Solutions, Mission Solutions, and Other. The Energy Solutions provides solutions to the energy transition markets, including asset decarbonization, carbon capture, renewable fuels, waste-to-energy, green chemicals, hydrogen, nuclear power, and other low-carbon energy sources.

