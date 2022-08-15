Fluent Financial LLC Takes Position in State Street Co. (NYSE:STT)

Fluent Financial LLC purchased a new stake in State Street Co. (NYSE:STT – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 26,299 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $2,290,000.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC grew its stake in shares of State Street by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 4,065 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $354,000 after buying an additional 201 shares in the last quarter. Gladius Capital Management LP boosted its position in State Street by 25.3% during the first quarter. Gladius Capital Management LP now owns 1,979 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $173,000 after purchasing an additional 399 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in State Street by 438.7% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 935,663 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $74,067,000 after purchasing an additional 761,958 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its position in State Street by 118.6% during the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 136,838 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $12,725,000 after purchasing an additional 74,247 shares during the period. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its position in State Street by 15.2% during the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 16,720 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,557,000 after purchasing an additional 2,200 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.48% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on STT. Citigroup upped their target price on State Street to $74.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on State Street from $95.00 to $71.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on State Street from $67.00 to $74.00 in a report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on State Street from $82.00 to $74.50 in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on State Street from $78.00 to $75.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 1st. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $84.81.

Shares of STT stock traded down $0.98 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $73.95. 11,936 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,591,843. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $66.35 and its 200-day moving average is $76.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.53 and a quick ratio of 0.53. The stock has a market cap of $27.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.61. State Street Co. has a 52 week low of $58.79 and a 52 week high of $104.87.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 13th. Investors of record on Monday, October 3rd will be issued a $0.63 dividend. This is a boost from State Street’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.57. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 30th. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.41%. State Street’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 31.58%.

State Street Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of financial products and services to institutional investors worldwide. The company offers investment servicing products and services, including custody; product accounting; daily pricing and administration; master trust and master custody; depotbank services; record-keeping; cash management; foreign exchange, brokerage and other trading services; securities finance and enhanced custody products; deposit and short-term investment facilities; loans and lease financing; investment manager and alternative investment manager operations outsourcing; performance, risk, and compliance analytics; and financial data management to support institutional investors.

