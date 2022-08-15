Fluent Financial LLC Sells 829 Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA)

Fluent Financial LLC lessened its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA – Get Rating) by 1.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 62,974 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 829 shares during the period. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF makes up 1.9% of Fluent Financial LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest position. Fluent Financial LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $4,638,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Norwood Financial Corp bought a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Gibson Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Cassaday & Co Inc. bought a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Ambassador Advisors LLC lifted its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 67.9% in the 4th quarter. Ambassador Advisors LLC now owns 487 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 197 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.28% of the company’s stock.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA EFA opened at $66.17 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $63.71 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $68.88. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a 52 week low of $59.54 and a 52 week high of $82.29.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Company Profile

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

