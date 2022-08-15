Fluent Financial LLC Sells 440 Shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM)

Fluent Financial LLC reduced its stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM – Get Rating) by 16.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,310 shares of the company’s stock after selling 440 shares during the period. Fluent Financial LLC’s holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF were worth $259,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of VYM. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 65.7% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 13,096,301 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,468,226,000 after buying an additional 5,193,866 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp grew its position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 66.8% during the first quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 2,112,728 shares of the company’s stock worth $237,155,000 after buying an additional 845,924 shares in the last quarter. Magnolia Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 1,166.6% during the first quarter. Magnolia Wealth Management LLC now owns 513,734 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,483,000 after purchasing an additional 473,175 shares in the last quarter. Colony Group LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 86.2% during the fourth quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 858,207 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,214,000 after purchasing an additional 397,287 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ameritas Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,601,000.

Get Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF alerts:

Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Stock Down 0.5 %

NYSEARCA VYM traded down $0.55 during trading on Monday, reaching $108.90. 5,965 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,263,284. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $103.88 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $108.28. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a 1-year low of $98.63 and a 1-year high of $115.66.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VYM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.