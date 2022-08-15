Fluent Financial LLC Has $1.64 Million Position in Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM)

Fluent Financial LLC cut its position in Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM – Get Rating) by 28.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,755 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 1,492 shares during the quarter. Fluent Financial LLC’s holdings in Humana were worth $1,635,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Glassman Wealth Services raised its position in shares of Humana by 10.5% in the 4th quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 252 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $117,000 after buying an additional 24 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Humana by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 845 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $368,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Humana by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. now owns 546 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $253,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares during the last quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Humana by 12.7% during the 4th quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc. now owns 258 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $120,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mission Wealth Management LP grew its holdings in shares of Humana by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 1,001 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $464,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares during the last quarter. 94.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:HUM traded up $1.77 during trading on Monday, reaching $498.65. The stock had a trading volume of 2,359 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,067,628. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a current ratio of 1.53. Humana Inc. has a 52 week low of $351.20 and a 52 week high of $497.47. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $468.95 and its 200 day moving average is $447.91. The stock has a market cap of $63.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.28, a P/E/G ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 0.77.

Humana ( NYSE:HUM Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The insurance provider reported $8.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.67 by $1.00. Humana had a net margin of 3.52% and a return on equity of 18.42%. The company had revenue of $23.66 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.44 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $6.89 EPS. Humana’s quarterly revenue was up 14.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Humana Inc. will post 24.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on HUM. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Humana from $512.00 to $514.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 25th. Loop Capital started coverage on shares of Humana in a report on Thursday, June 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $510.00 price target on the stock. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of Humana from $510.00 to $520.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Credit Suisse Group set a $548.00 target price on shares of Humana in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Humana from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 29th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $510.63.

Humana Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a health and well-being company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Retail, Group and Specialty, and Healthcare Services. The company offers medical and supplemental benefit plans to individuals. It also has a contract with Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services to administer the Limited Income Newly Eligible Transition prescription drug plan program; and contracts with various states to provide Medicaid, dual eligible, and long-term support services benefits.

