Fluent Financial LLC Buys Shares of 5,051 Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR)

Fluent Financial LLC bought a new stake in Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 5,051 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,445,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Quent Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Monolithic Power Systems during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota acquired a new stake in shares of Monolithic Power Systems during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Covestor Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Monolithic Power Systems during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $51,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 71.8% during the 1st quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 146 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $71,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Newfound Research LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Monolithic Power Systems during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $78,000. 94.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. KeyCorp upped their price target on Monolithic Power Systems from $570.00 to $580.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Monolithic Power Systems from $457.00 to $530.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on Monolithic Power Systems from $500.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on Monolithic Power Systems from $500.00 to $550.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. Finally, Cowen upped their price objective on Monolithic Power Systems from $550.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $569.70.

Monolithic Power Systems Stock Performance

NASDAQ MPWR opened at $531.26 on Monday. Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. has a 52 week low of $348.02 and a 52 week high of $580.00. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $433.67 and a 200-day moving average of $432.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 75.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.10.

Monolithic Power Systems (NASDAQ:MPWR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 1st. The semiconductor company reported $3.25 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.94 by $0.31. The company had revenue of $461.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $430.59 million. Monolithic Power Systems had a return on equity of 26.57% and a net margin of 22.40%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 57.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.17 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. will post 9.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Monolithic Power Systems Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 30th were issued a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 29th. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.56%. Monolithic Power Systems’s payout ratio is presently 43.04%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, VP Maurice Sciammas sold 1,633 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $525.95, for a total transaction of $858,876.35. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 214,535 shares in the company, valued at $112,834,683.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, VP Maurice Sciammas sold 1,633 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $525.95, for a total transaction of $858,876.35. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 214,535 shares in the company, valued at $112,834,683.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Deming Xiao sold 4,298 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $392.44, for a total value of $1,686,707.12. Following the sale, the insider now owns 288,084 shares in the company, valued at approximately $113,055,684.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 41,780 shares of company stock worth $18,613,077. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Monolithic Power Systems Profile

Monolithic Power Systems, Inc engages in the design, development, marketing, and sale of semiconductor-based power electronics solutions for the computing and storage, automotive, industrial, communications, and consumer markets. The company provides direct current (DC) to DC integrated circuits (ICs) that are used to convert and control voltages of various electronic systems, such as portable electronic devices, wireless LAN access points, computers and notebooks, monitors, infotainment applications, and medical equipment.

Featured Articles

