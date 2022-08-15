Fluent Financial LLC Buys Shares of 2,399 SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB)

Fluent Financial LLC bought a new stake in SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 2,399 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $1,339,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SIVB. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of SVB Financial Group during the fourth quarter worth about $346,160,000. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV raised its position in shares of SVB Financial Group by 1,556.2% during the fourth quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 151,836 shares of the bank’s stock worth $102,981,000 after purchasing an additional 142,668 shares during the period. Strs Ohio raised its position in shares of SVB Financial Group by 210.5% during the first quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 150,604 shares of the bank’s stock worth $84,255,000 after purchasing an additional 102,093 shares during the period. Sound Shore Management Inc. CT raised its position in shares of SVB Financial Group by 83.9% during the first quarter. Sound Shore Management Inc. CT now owns 221,618 shares of the bank’s stock worth $123,984,000 after purchasing an additional 101,118 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of SVB Financial Group by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,147,972 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,491,564,000 after purchasing an additional 88,284 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.80% of the company’s stock.

Get SVB Financial Group alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Maxim Group dropped their price target on SVB Financial Group from $1,100.00 to $900.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 25th. Wolfe Research dropped their target price on SVB Financial Group from $723.00 to $470.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. Stephens dropped their target price on SVB Financial Group from $540.00 to $480.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Truist Financial dropped their target price on SVB Financial Group from $557.00 to $500.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on SVB Financial Group from $523.00 to $493.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, SVB Financial Group has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $574.73.

SVB Financial Group Stock Performance

SIVB traded down $7.35 during trading on Monday, hitting $456.89. The stock had a trading volume of 722 shares, compared to its average volume of 572,193. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $415.27 and a 200-day moving average price of $494.93. The firm has a market cap of $26.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.87, a P/E/G ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.75. SVB Financial Group has a one year low of $355.37 and a one year high of $763.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 0.46 and a quick ratio of 0.46.

SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The bank reported $5.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $7.76 by ($2.16). SVB Financial Group had a net margin of 25.58% and a return on equity of 13.43%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $9.09 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that SVB Financial Group will post 30.59 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity at SVB Financial Group

In related news, Director Garen K. Staglin sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $484.41, for a total value of $242,205.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 13,680 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,626,728.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.62% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

SVB Financial Group Profile

(Get Rating)

SVB Financial Group, a diversified financial services company, offers various banking and financial products and services. It operates through four segments: Global Commercial Bank, SVB Private Bank, SVB Capital, and SVB Securities. The Global Commercial Bank segment provides commercial banking products and services, including credit, treasury management, foreign exchange, trade finance, and other financial products and services.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SIVB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for SVB Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SVB Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.