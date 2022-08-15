Fluent Financial LLC Acquires New Stake in Southern Copper Co. (NYSE:SCCO)

Fluent Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Southern Copper Co. (NYSE:SCCO – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm acquired 34,379 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,611,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Southern Copper by 12.3% in the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 11,386 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $702,000 after purchasing an additional 1,249 shares in the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Southern Copper in the 4th quarter worth $815,000. CWM LLC bought a new stake in shares of Southern Copper in the 4th quarter worth $136,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Southern Copper in the 4th quarter worth $406,000. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new stake in shares of Southern Copper in the fourth quarter worth $768,000. Institutional investors own 6.83% of the company’s stock.

Southern Copper Trading Down 2.9 %

SCCO opened at $47.74 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $36.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.01, a P/E/G ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.13. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $51.37 and its 200-day moving average price is $61.98. Southern Copper Co. has a one year low of $44.70 and a one year high of $79.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 2.58 and a current ratio of 3.29.

Southern Copper Cuts Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 10th. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.28%. Southern Copper’s dividend payout ratio is currently 79.37%.

Several research firms recently weighed in on SCCO. Wolfe Research downgraded Southern Copper from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Southern Copper from $66.00 to $52.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 22nd. Citigroup downgraded Southern Copper from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $70.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. Barclays lowered their price objective on Southern Copper to $50.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Southern Copper from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $53.80.

About Southern Copper

Southern Copper Corporation engages in mining, exploring, smelting, and refining copper and other minerals in Peru, Mexico, Argentina, Ecuador, and Chile. The company is involved in the mining, milling, and flotation of copper ore to produce copper and molybdenum concentrates; smelting of copper concentrates to produce blister and anode copper; refining of anode copper to produce copper cathodes; production of molybdenum concentrate and sulfuric acid; production of refined silver, gold, and other materials; and mining and processing of zinc and lead.

