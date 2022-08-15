Flowers Foods (NYSE:FLO) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Flowers Foods (NYSE:FLO – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Friday. The company provided EPS guidance of $1.25-$1.30 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $1.24. The company issued revenue guidance of $4.76 billion-$4.85 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $4.79 billion.

Flowers Foods Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of NYSE:FLO opened at $27.53 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $26.62 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $26.71. The company has a market capitalization of $5.84 billion, a PE ratio of 27.26 and a beta of 0.27. Flowers Foods has a 1 year low of $22.78 and a 1 year high of $29.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 1.16.

Flowers Foods (NYSE:FLO – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 11th. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.04. Flowers Foods had a net margin of 4.75% and a return on equity of 18.62%. The firm had revenue of $1.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.12 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.32 earnings per share. Flowers Foods’s revenue was up 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Flowers Foods will post 1.27 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 9th were given a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 8th. This is an increase from Flowers Foods’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.20%. Flowers Foods’s dividend payout ratio is 87.13%.

FLO has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com raised Flowers Foods from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on Flowers Foods from $27.00 to $26.00 in a report on Monday, May 23rd.

In related news, CEO Ryals Mcmullian sold 66,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.54, for a total transaction of $1,751,640.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,934,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $51,328,360. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 11.79% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. NewEdge Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Flowers Foods by 65.5% during the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 40,477 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,041,000 after purchasing an additional 16,018 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its position in shares of Flowers Foods by 1.4% during the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 39,615 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,019,000 after buying an additional 548 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Flowers Foods by 250.2% in the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 36,257 shares of the company’s stock worth $932,000 after purchasing an additional 25,904 shares during the last quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP bought a new position in Flowers Foods during the first quarter valued at $844,000. Finally, Pearl River Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Flowers Foods during the first quarter valued at $782,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.99% of the company’s stock.

Flowers Foods, Inc produces and markets packaged bakery products in the United States. It offers fresh breads, buns, rolls, snack cakes, and tortillas, as well as frozen breads and rolls under the Nature's Own, Dave's Killer Bread, Wonder, Canyon Bakehouse, Mrs. Freshley's, and Tastykake brand names.

