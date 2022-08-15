Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:FND) Shares Acquired by Dockyard Capital Management LP

Dockyard Capital Management LP boosted its holdings in shares of Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:FND – Get Rating) by 13.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 62,500 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,500 shares during the period. Floor & Decor makes up approximately 7.2% of Dockyard Capital Management LP’s holdings, making the stock its 6th biggest position. Dockyard Capital Management LP owned about 0.06% of Floor & Decor worth $5,063,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in FND. CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its holdings in shares of Floor & Decor by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 4,348 shares of the company’s stock valued at $565,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the period. Banco Santander S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Floor & Decor during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,863,000. MML Investors Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Floor & Decor by 10.2% during the fourth quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,600,000 after acquiring an additional 1,853 shares during the period. FDx Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Floor & Decor by 171.4% in the 1st quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 7,863 shares of the company’s stock valued at $637,000 after buying an additional 4,966 shares during the period. Finally, Baskin Financial Services Inc. increased its stake in Floor & Decor by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Baskin Financial Services Inc. now owns 240,795 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,504,000 after buying an additional 1,966 shares during the period. 96.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Floor & Decor alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

FND has been the topic of several research reports. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Floor & Decor from $137.00 to $106.00 in a research note on Friday, May 13th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Floor & Decor from $105.00 to $100.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 8th. UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of Floor & Decor from $120.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 25th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Floor & Decor from $105.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 8th. Finally, Wedbush dropped their price target on shares of Floor & Decor from $130.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Floor & Decor has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $104.71.

Floor & Decor Stock Performance

Floor & Decor stock traded up $0.94 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $94.97. The company had a trading volume of 36,323 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,340,156. The company has a quick ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $59.91 and a 52 week high of $145.89. The company has a 50 day moving average of $74.33 and a 200-day moving average of $83.23. The firm has a market cap of $10.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.59, a PEG ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.85.

Floor & Decor (NYSE:FND – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.03. Floor & Decor had a net margin of 7.09% and a return on equity of 19.25%. The firm had revenue of $1.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.07 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.73 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 26.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. will post 2.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Steven Alan Denny sold 6,028 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.10, for a total value of $573,262.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 4,477 shares in the company, valued at approximately $425,762.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

About Floor & Decor

(Get Rating)

Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc operates as a multi-channel specialty retailer and commercial flooring distributor of hard surface flooring and related accessories. The company's stores offer tile, wood, laminate, vinyl, and natural stone flooring products, as well as decorative and installation accessories.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FND? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:FND – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Floor & Decor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Floor & Decor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.