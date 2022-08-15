Fission Uranium Corp. (OTCMKTS:FCUUF) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Fission Uranium Corp. (OTCMKTS:FCUUF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,922,800 shares, a growth of 20.9% from the July 15th total of 4,072,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 374,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 13.1 days.

Fission Uranium Stock Down 3.4 %

Shares of OTCMKTS FCUUF traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $0.56. The company had a trading volume of 119,587 shares, compared to its average volume of 374,857. Fission Uranium has a 1-year low of $0.35 and a 1-year high of $1.00. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $0.53 and its 200-day moving average is $0.63. The company has a quick ratio of 21.05, a current ratio of 21.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $380.55 million, a P/E ratio of -55.84 and a beta of 2.46.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. BMO Capital Markets cut Fission Uranium from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, June 27th. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price target on Fission Uranium from C$1.10 to C$1.30 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 22nd.

About Fission Uranium

Fission Uranium Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of uranium resource properties in Canada. Its primary asset is the 100% owned Patterson Lake South property that consists of 17 contiguous mineral claims covering an area of 31,039 hectares located in the Athabasca Basin region of Saskatchewan.

