Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV) Shares Sold by People s United Financial Inc.

People s United Financial Inc. cut its stake in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV – Get Rating) by 10.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 43,961 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 5,093 shares during the quarter. People s United Financial Inc.’s holdings in Fiserv were worth $4,458,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Dodge & Cox increased its position in Fiserv by 38.8% during the fourth quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 35,432,277 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,677,516,000 after buying an additional 9,901,409 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Fiserv during the fourth quarter worth $522,697,000. Baupost Group LLC MA purchased a new stake in shares of Fiserv in the fourth quarter valued at $316,560,000. Veritas Asset Management LLP lifted its position in shares of Fiserv by 27.2% in the first quarter. Veritas Asset Management LLP now owns 10,021,216 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,016,151,000 after acquiring an additional 2,144,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ValueAct Holdings L.P. lifted its position in shares of Fiserv by 19.2% in the fourth quarter. ValueAct Holdings L.P. now owns 13,035,201 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,352,924,000 after acquiring an additional 2,100,000 shares in the last quarter. 97.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Fiserv alerts:

Fiserv Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ FISV opened at $109.37 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $69.95 billion, a PE ratio of 35.51, a PEG ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. Fiserv, Inc. has a 1-year low of $87.03 and a 1-year high of $119.86. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $97.01 and a 200 day moving average price of $98.27.

Insider Buying and Selling

Fiserv ( NASDAQ:FISV Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The business services provider reported $1.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $4.45 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.06 billion. Fiserv had a net margin of 11.92% and a return on equity of 12.40%. Fiserv’s revenue was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.37 EPS. Research analysts predict that Fiserv, Inc. will post 6.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Fiserv news, Director Holdings L.P. Valueact purchased 291,659 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 13th. The shares were bought at an average price of $89.65 per share, for a total transaction of $26,147,229.35. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 14,439,435 shares in the company, valued at $1,294,495,347.75. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Director Holdings L.P. Valueact bought 291,659 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 13th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $89.65 per share, with a total value of $26,147,229.35. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 14,439,435 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,294,495,347.75. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO Guy Chiarello sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total transaction of $420,000.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 212,864 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,350,720. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 49,000 shares of company stock worth $5,072,700. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have commented on FISV. Tigress Financial upped their price target on Fiserv from $150.00 to $152.00 in a research note on Friday, May 27th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on Fiserv from $144.00 to $132.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Fiserv in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $108.00 price target on the stock. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on Fiserv from $105.00 to $95.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. Finally, Loop Capital assumed coverage on Fiserv in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $125.00 target price for the company. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Fiserv has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $125.08.

About Fiserv

(Get Rating)

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides payment and financial services technology worldwide. The company operates through Acceptance, Fintech, and Payments segments. The Acceptance segment provides point-of-sale merchant acquiring and digital commerce services; mobile payment services; security and fraud protection products; Carat, an omnichannel commerce solution; Clover, a cloud-based point-of-sale and business management platform; and Clover Connect, an independent software vendors platform.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Fiserv Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fiserv and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.