Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV) Shares Sold by People s United Financial Inc.

People s United Financial Inc. cut its stake in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV – Get Rating) by 10.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 43,961 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 5,093 shares during the quarter. People s United Financial Inc.’s holdings in Fiserv were worth $4,458,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Dodge & Cox increased its position in Fiserv by 38.8% during the fourth quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 35,432,277 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,677,516,000 after buying an additional 9,901,409 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Fiserv during the fourth quarter worth $522,697,000. Baupost Group LLC MA purchased a new stake in shares of Fiserv in the fourth quarter valued at $316,560,000. Veritas Asset Management LLP lifted its position in shares of Fiserv by 27.2% in the first quarter. Veritas Asset Management LLP now owns 10,021,216 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,016,151,000 after acquiring an additional 2,144,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ValueAct Holdings L.P. lifted its position in shares of Fiserv by 19.2% in the fourth quarter. ValueAct Holdings L.P. now owns 13,035,201 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,352,924,000 after acquiring an additional 2,100,000 shares in the last quarter. 97.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Shares of NASDAQ FISV opened at $109.37 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $69.95 billion, a PE ratio of 35.51, a PEG ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. Fiserv, Inc. has a 1-year low of $87.03 and a 1-year high of $119.86. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $97.01 and a 200 day moving average price of $98.27.
In other Fiserv news, Director Holdings L.P. Valueact purchased 291,659 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 13th. The shares were bought at an average price of $89.65 per share, for a total transaction of $26,147,229.35. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 14,439,435 shares in the company, valued at $1,294,495,347.75. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Director Holdings L.P. Valueact bought 291,659 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 13th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $89.65 per share, with a total value of $26,147,229.35. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 14,439,435 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,294,495,347.75. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO Guy Chiarello sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total transaction of $420,000.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 212,864 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,350,720. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 49,000 shares of company stock worth $5,072,700. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.
Several brokerages have commented on FISV. Tigress Financial upped their price target on Fiserv from $150.00 to $152.00 in a research note on Friday, May 27th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on Fiserv from $144.00 to $132.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Fiserv in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $108.00 price target on the stock. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on Fiserv from $105.00 to $95.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. Finally, Loop Capital assumed coverage on Fiserv in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $125.00 target price for the company. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Fiserv has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $125.08.
Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides payment and financial services technology worldwide. The company operates through Acceptance, Fintech, and Payments segments. The Acceptance segment provides point-of-sale merchant acquiring and digital commerce services; mobile payment services; security and fraud protection products; Carat, an omnichannel commerce solution; Clover, a cloud-based point-of-sale and business management platform; and Clover Connect, an independent software vendors platform.
