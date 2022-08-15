First Trust NASDAQ-100 Ex-Technology Sector Index Fund (NASDAQ:QQXT) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

First Trust NASDAQ-100 Ex-Technology Sector Index Fund (NASDAQ:QQXT – Get Rating) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 5,600 shares, a decrease of 22.2% from the July 15th total of 7,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 7,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.8 days.

First Trust NASDAQ-100 Ex-Technology Sector Index Fund Price Performance

Shares of QQXT stock opened at $80.53 on Monday. First Trust NASDAQ-100 Ex-Technology Sector Index Fund has a 12-month low of $67.74 and a 12-month high of $90.54. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $73.86 and a 200-day moving average of $76.78.

First Trust NASDAQ-100 Ex-Technology Sector Index Fund Cuts Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Investors of record on Monday, June 27th were issued a dividend of $0.125 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 24th. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.62%.

Institutional Trading of First Trust NASDAQ-100 Ex-Technology Sector Index Fund

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. UBS Group AG grew its position in First Trust NASDAQ-100 Ex-Technology Sector Index Fund by 18.9% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 74,110 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,154,000 after purchasing an additional 11,789 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its stake in First Trust NASDAQ-100 Ex-Technology Sector Index Fund by 0.4% in the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 34,754 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,451,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. increased its position in shares of First Trust NASDAQ-100 Ex-Technology Sector Index Fund by 28.9% during the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 28,458 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,363,000 after purchasing an additional 6,386 shares during the last quarter. Paragon Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Trust NASDAQ-100 Ex-Technology Sector Index Fund during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,947,000. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of First Trust NASDAQ-100 Ex-Technology Sector Index Fund by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 17,853 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,259,000 after buying an additional 616 shares during the last quarter.

