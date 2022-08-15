First Trust NASDAQ-100 Ex-Technology Sector Index Fund (NASDAQ:QQXT) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

First Trust NASDAQ-100 Ex-Technology Sector Index Fund (NASDAQ:QQXT – Get Rating) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 5,600 shares, a decrease of 22.2% from the July 15th total of 7,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 7,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.8 days.
First Trust NASDAQ-100 Ex-Technology Sector Index Fund Price Performance
Shares of QQXT stock opened at $80.53 on Monday. First Trust NASDAQ-100 Ex-Technology Sector Index Fund has a 12-month low of $67.74 and a 12-month high of $90.54. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $73.86 and a 200-day moving average of $76.78.
First Trust NASDAQ-100 Ex-Technology Sector Index Fund Cuts Dividend
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Investors of record on Monday, June 27th were issued a dividend of $0.125 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 24th. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.62%.
Institutional Trading of First Trust NASDAQ-100 Ex-Technology Sector Index Fund
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on First Trust NASDAQ-100 Ex-Technology Sector Index Fund (QQXT)
- Here is a Simple 4 Stock Portfolio that Can Outperform the Market
- Is AMC Entertainment Pulling a Fast One on the APEs?
- Here’s How the Inflation Reduction Act Energizes Power Stock
- 2 Important Retail Stock Battles to Watch
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 8/8 – 8/12
Receive News & Ratings for First Trust NASDAQ-100 Ex-Technology Sector Index Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust NASDAQ-100 Ex-Technology Sector Index Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.