First Horizon Advisors Inc. Sells 7,842 Shares of Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS)

First Horizon Advisors Inc. trimmed its stake in Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS – Get Rating) by 14.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 48,365 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 7,842 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Skyworks Solutions were worth $6,446,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in SWKS. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. lifted its holdings in Skyworks Solutions by 1,750.0% in the first quarter. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. now owns 185 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 175 shares during the period. Financial Management Professionals Inc. increased its stake in Skyworks Solutions by 1,845.5% in the first quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 214 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 203 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New Hampshire acquired a new position in shares of Skyworks Solutions during the first quarter valued at about $30,000. Holloway Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 119.0% during the 1st quarter. Holloway Wealth Management LLC now owns 230 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IronBridge Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Skyworks Solutions in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. 72.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have issued reports on SWKS. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on Skyworks Solutions from $120.00 to $97.00 in a report on Friday, July 15th. Craig Hallum cut their price target on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $220.00 to $180.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. UBS Group decreased their target price on Skyworks Solutions from $145.00 to $133.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. KeyCorp lowered their target price on Skyworks Solutions from $160.00 to $140.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Finally, Cowen lowered their target price on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $175.00 to $160.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Skyworks Solutions presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $142.45.

Skyworks Solutions Stock Performance

Skyworks Solutions stock opened at $113.41 on Monday. Skyworks Solutions, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $88.76 and a fifty-two week high of $186.87. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $101.20 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $116.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a current ratio of 2.37. The stock has a market cap of $18.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.41, a PEG ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.20.

Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $2.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.05 by $0.39. The company had revenue of $1.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.23 billion. Skyworks Solutions had a return on equity of 30.43% and a net margin of 24.11%. The firm’s revenue was up 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.96 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Skyworks Solutions, Inc. will post 9.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Skyworks Solutions Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 25th will be given a dividend of $0.62 per share. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 24th. This is a positive change from Skyworks Solutions’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.56. Skyworks Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 28.46%.

Insider Transactions at Skyworks Solutions

In related news, SVP Karilee A. Durham sold 5,858 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.26, for a total transaction of $657,619.08. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 10,130 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,137,193.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.31% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Skyworks Solutions Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Skyworks Solutions, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets proprietary semiconductor products, including intellectual property in the United States, China, South Korea, Taiwan, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and rest of Asia-Pacific. Its product portfolio includes amplifiers, antenna tuners, attenuators, automotive tuners and digital radios, circulators/isolators, DC/DC converters, demodulators, detectors, diodes, wireless analog system on chip products, directional couplers, diversity receive modules, filters, front-end modules, hybrids, light emitting diode drivers, low noise amplifiers, mixers, modulators, optocouplers/optoisolators, phase locked loops, phase shifters, power dividers/combiners, receivers, switches, synthesizers, timing devices, technical ceramics, voltage controlled oscillators/synthesizers, and voltage regulators.

Featured Articles

