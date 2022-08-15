First Horizon Advisors Inc. Sells 551 Shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

First Horizon Advisors Inc. trimmed its position in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Rating) by 5.0% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 10,449 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 551 shares during the quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $6,579,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in AVGO. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Broadcom during the fourth quarter worth $2,403,800,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Broadcom by 88.9% in the first quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 1,421,008 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $894,781,000 after purchasing an additional 668,719 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Broadcom by 16.4% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 4,431,858 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $2,949,003,000 after purchasing an additional 624,821 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its position in Broadcom by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 16,533,258 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $11,001,395,000 after purchasing an additional 542,398 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 55.1% in the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 870,514 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $579,249,000 after buying an additional 309,108 shares during the period. 81.53% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Broadcom alerts:

Broadcom Trading Up 2.3 %

Shares of AVGO stock opened at $558.23 on Monday. Broadcom Inc. has a 1-year low of $462.66 and a 1-year high of $677.76. The company has a market cap of $225.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.68, a PEG ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87, a current ratio of 2.14 and a quick ratio of 1.90. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $515.86 and a 200-day simple moving average of $561.49.

Broadcom ( NASDAQ:AVGO Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 26th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $8.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $7.88 by $0.51. Broadcom had a net margin of 29.76% and a return on equity of 56.29%. The firm had revenue of $8.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.91 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $5.89 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Broadcom Inc. will post 33.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Broadcom declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase plan on Thursday, May 26th that permits the company to repurchase $10.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the semiconductor manufacturer to reacquire up to 4.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Broadcom Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 22nd were paid a $4.10 dividend. This represents a $16.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.94%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 21st. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio is presently 81.31%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of Broadcom from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on Broadcom from $700.00 to $635.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Mizuho upped their price objective on Broadcom from $700.00 to $725.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 27th. Truist Financial increased their price target on shares of Broadcom to $658.00 in a research report on Friday, May 27th. Finally, Bank of America cut their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $780.00 to $625.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $680.46.

About Broadcom

(Get Rating)

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AVGO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Broadcom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Broadcom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.