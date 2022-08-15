First Horizon Advisors Inc. Sells 3,896 Shares of Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX)

First Horizon Advisors Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX – Get Rating) by 11.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 31,396 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,896 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Raytheon Technologies were worth $3,110,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. raised its stake in Raytheon Technologies by 135.5% during the first quarter. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. now owns 259 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 149 shares in the last quarter. Shore Point Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Raytheon Technologies during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Nauset Wealth Management. LLC acquired a new stake in Raytheon Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Steward Financial Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 760.4% in the first quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC now owns 413 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 365 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI acquired a new position in shares of Raytheon Technologies during the fourth quarter worth approximately $37,000. 79.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:RTX opened at $95.01 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $93.49 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $95.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 1.10. The company has a market capitalization of $140.28 billion, a PE ratio of 31.78, a PEG ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.04. Raytheon Technologies Co. has a 52 week low of $79.00 and a 52 week high of $106.02.

Raytheon Technologies ( NYSE:RTX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The company reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $16.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.61 billion. Raytheon Technologies had a net margin of 6.84% and a return on equity of 9.48%. The firm’s revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.03 EPS. Analysts forecast that Raytheon Technologies Co. will post 4.68 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.32%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 18th. Raytheon Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 73.58%.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of Raytheon Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Argus upped their price target on Raytheon Technologies from $100.00 to $112.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Cowen boosted their price objective on Raytheon Technologies from $115.00 to $120.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Cowen raised their target price on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $115.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, Vertical Research dropped their price target on shares of Raytheon Technologies to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $114.10.

Raytheon Technologies Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers worldwide. It operates through four segments: Collins Aerospace Systems, Pratt & Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence & Space, and Raytheon Missiles & Defense.

