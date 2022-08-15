First Horizon Advisors Inc. Sells 2,721 Shares of Ford Motor (NYSE:F)

First Horizon Advisors Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Get Rating) by 1.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 219,060 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after selling 2,721 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Ford Motor were worth $3,705,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of F. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ford Motor during the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Ford Motor in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. bought a new stake in Ford Motor during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management purchased a new stake in Ford Motor in the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, MUFG Americas Holdings Corp bought a new position in Ford Motor during the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.35% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Ford Motor news, insider Ashwani Kumar Galhotra sold 25,892 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.41, for a total transaction of $321,319.72. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 511,605 shares in the company, valued at $6,349,018.05. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.71% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Ford Motor Price Performance

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on shares of Ford Motor from $18.00 to $14.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 1st. Citigroup dropped their price target on Ford Motor from $16.00 to $15.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. TheStreet upgraded Ford Motor from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Nomura raised shares of Ford Motor from a “reduce” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $12.40 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 21st. Finally, Benchmark lowered their price objective on shares of Ford Motor to $23.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.74.

NYSE:F opened at $16.18 on Monday. Ford Motor has a 52-week low of $10.61 and a 52-week high of $25.87. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $12.83 and a 200 day moving average of $14.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $65.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.66, a P/E/G ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.33.

Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The auto manufacturer reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $37.91 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $35.17 billion. Ford Motor had a return on equity of 16.91% and a net margin of 7.86%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 57.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.13 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Ford Motor will post 2.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ford Motor Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, August 11th will be given a $0.15 dividend. This is an increase from Ford Motor’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 10th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.71%. Ford Motor’s payout ratio is presently 20.98%.

Ford Motor Company Profile

Ford Motor Company designs, manufactures, markets, and services a range of Ford trucks, cars, sport utility vehicles, electrified vehicles, and Lincoln luxury vehicles worldwide. It operates through three segments: Automotive, Mobility, and Ford Credit. The Automotive segment sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments.

