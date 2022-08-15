First Horizon Advisors Inc. Reduces Stock Holdings in LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB)

First Horizon Advisors Inc. decreased its holdings in LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB – Get Rating) by 66.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 50,480 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 101,858 shares during the quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc.’s holdings in LyondellBasell Industries were worth $5,191,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp raised its holdings in LyondellBasell Industries by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,974,111 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,104,372,000 after purchasing an additional 203,559 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in LyondellBasell Industries by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,092,810 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $469,192,000 after purchasing an additional 173,263 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG raised its holdings in LyondellBasell Industries by 18.3% in the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 3,807,949 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $351,207,000 after purchasing an additional 590,024 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in LyondellBasell Industries by 5.1% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,698,514 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $341,099,000 after purchasing an additional 180,255 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dodge & Cox raised its holdings in LyondellBasell Industries by 31.0% in the fourth quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 2,740,531 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $252,759,000 after purchasing an additional 649,300 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.64% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on LYB shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on LyondellBasell Industries from $120.00 to $95.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on LyondellBasell Industries from $108.00 to $128.00 in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Mizuho reduced their price target on LyondellBasell Industries from $132.00 to $113.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on LyondellBasell Industries from $115.00 to $98.00 in a report on Monday, July 25th. Finally, Alembic Global Advisors downgraded LyondellBasell Industries from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $120.00 to $115.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 31st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $106.26.

Insider Activity

LyondellBasell Industries Trading Up 1.0 %

In other news, Director Jagjeet S. Bindra sold 2,640 shares of LyondellBasell Industries stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.44, for a total transaction of $294,201.60. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,020 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $782,308.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . In related news, CFO Michael C. Mcmurray sold 33,880 shares of LyondellBasell Industries stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.94, for a total transaction of $3,758,647.20. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 39,612 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,394,555.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Director Jagjeet S. Bindra sold 2,640 shares of LyondellBasell Industries stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.44, for a total value of $294,201.60. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 7,020 shares in the company, valued at approximately $782,308.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:LYB opened at $92.33 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.63, a PEG ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.68. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $90.24 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $99.36. LyondellBasell Industries has a 52-week low of $82.14 and a 52-week high of $117.22.

LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Friday, July 29th. The specialty chemicals company reported $5.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.91 by $0.28. The business had revenue of $14.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.70 billion. LyondellBasell Industries had a return on equity of 49.41% and a net margin of 10.19%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $6.13 earnings per share. Analysts expect that LyondellBasell Industries will post 17.35 EPS for the current year.

LyondellBasell Industries Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a special dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 13th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 6th were given a dividend of $5.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 3rd. This represents a dividend yield of 4.2%. LyondellBasell Industries’s payout ratio is currently 29.01%.

LyondellBasell Industries Company Profile

LyondellBasell Industries N.V. operates as a chemical company in the United States, Germany, Mexico, Italy, Poland, France, Japan, China, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company operates in six segments: Olefins and PolyolefinsAmericas; Olefins and PolyolefinsEurope, Asia, International; Intermediates and Derivatives; Advanced Polymer Solutions; Refining; and Technology.

