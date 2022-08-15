First Horizon Advisors Inc. Lowers Holdings in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI)

First Horizon Advisors Inc. reduced its stake in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI – Get Rating) by 63.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,627 shares of the company’s stock after selling 34,537 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Cummins were worth $4,026,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Cyrus J. Lawrence LLC acquired a new stake in Cummins in the first quarter valued at $25,000. Mystic Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Cummins in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. KRS Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Cummins in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Cassady Schiller Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cummins during the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, Cornerstone Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cummins during the fourth quarter worth about $40,000. 80.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cummins Trading Up 1.7 %

Shares of NYSE CMI opened at $227.76 on Monday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $204.42 and a 200 day simple moving average of $205.39. Cummins Inc. has a 52 week low of $184.27 and a 52 week high of $247.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.66. The stock has a market cap of $32.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.95, a PEG ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.04.

Cummins Increases Dividend

Cummins ( NYSE:CMI Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The company reported $4.94 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.35 by $0.59. The company had revenue of $6.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.48 billion. Cummins had a return on equity of 23.41% and a net margin of 8.26%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $4.15 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Cummins Inc. will post 17.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 1st. Investors of record on Friday, August 19th will be paid a $1.57 dividend. This represents a $6.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.76%. This is a positive change from Cummins’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.45. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 18th. Cummins’s dividend payout ratio is presently 40.62%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have issued reports on CMI shares. Cowen dropped their price objective on Cummins from $281.00 to $267.00 in a report on Thursday, July 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on Cummins from $232.00 to $216.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Cummins from $205.00 to $187.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 18th. Cowen reduced their price objective on shares of Cummins from $281.00 to $267.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Cummins from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Cummins currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $235.60.

Insider Activity at Cummins

In other Cummins news, Director Franklin R. Changdiaz sold 1,560 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $199.62, for a total value of $311,407.20. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 4,842 shares in the company, valued at $966,560.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Cummins news, Director Franklin R. Changdiaz sold 1,560 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $199.62, for a total value of $311,407.20. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 4,842 shares in the company, valued at $966,560.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Sharon R. Barner sold 3,115 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $225.11, for a total value of $701,217.65. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 16,348 shares in the company, valued at $3,680,098.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 10,695 shares of company stock worth $2,349,125. 1.05% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Cummins Profile

Cummins Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, and services diesel and natural gas engines, electric and hybrid powertrains, and related components worldwide. It operates through five segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, Power Systems, and New Power. The company offers diesel and natural gas-powered engines under the Cummins and other customer brands for the heavy and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets; and offers new parts and services, as well as remanufactured parts and engines.

