First Horizon Advisors Inc. Has $6.05 Million Stock Holdings in iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU)

First Horizon Advisors Inc. lowered its stake in iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU – Get Rating) by 33.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 164,384 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 83,772 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares Gold Trust were worth $6,054,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its stake in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 99.9% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 446,215 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $16,434,000 after buying an additional 223,034 shares during the period. Cannell & Co. acquired a new position in iShares Gold Trust in the first quarter valued at approximately $497,000. Wade G W & Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 46.5% during the 1st quarter. Wade G W & Inc. now owns 37,922 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,397,000 after buying an additional 12,043 shares in the last quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 13.5% during the 1st quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC now owns 193,550 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $7,128,000 after buying an additional 23,065 shares during the period. Finally, NewSquare Capital LLC grew its holdings in iShares Gold Trust by 3.3% in the first quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 132,049 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,863,000 after purchasing an additional 4,184 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 53.09% of the company’s stock.

IAU opened at $34.21 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $33.85 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $35.28. iShares Gold Trust has a 1-year low of $32.20 and a 1-year high of $39.36.

iShares Gold Trust (the Trust) is to own gold transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust (Shares). Each Share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in the net assets of the Trust. The assets of the Trust consist of gold held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

