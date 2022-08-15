First Horizon Advisors Inc. Has $5.10 Million Position in Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG)

First Horizon Advisors Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG – Get Rating) by 27.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 22,893 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,447 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Dollar General were worth $5,097,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of DG. Financial Consulate Inc. boosted its holdings in Dollar General by 3.3% in the first quarter. Financial Consulate Inc. now owns 1,280 shares of the company’s stock valued at $285,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Seascape Capital Management boosted its holdings in Dollar General by 0.3% in the first quarter. Seascape Capital Management now owns 14,894 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,316,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp boosted its holdings in Dollar General by 3.4% in the first quarter. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp now owns 1,438 shares of the company’s stock valued at $320,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in Dollar General by 19.7% during the first quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 285 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 47 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Dollar General by 4.3% during the first quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,190 shares of the company’s stock valued at $265,000 after buying an additional 49 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.86% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Dollar General

In other news, EVP Antonio Zuazo sold 2,999 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $227.43, for a total transaction of $682,062.57. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 9,491 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,158,538.13. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CAO Anita C. Elliott sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $247.11, for a total transaction of $1,235,550.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 16,279 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,022,703.69. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Antonio Zuazo sold 2,999 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $227.43, for a total value of $682,062.57. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 9,491 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,158,538.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 13,288 shares of company stock valued at $3,089,602 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Dollar General Trading Up 0.6 %

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on DG shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on Dollar General from $242.00 to $234.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 25th. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on Dollar General from $240.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Loop Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Dollar General in a research report on Friday, May 20th. Truist Financial lifted their price target on Dollar General from $227.00 to $262.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Finally, Gordon Haskett raised Dollar General from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Dollar General currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $251.69.

Dollar General stock opened at $253.30 on Monday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $244.84 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $228.92. The company has a market cap of $57.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.98, a P/E/G ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.40. Dollar General Co. has a 52-week low of $183.25 and a 52-week high of $262.20. The company has a quick ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66.

Dollar General (NYSE:DG – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 26th. The company reported $2.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.32 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $8.75 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.71 billion. Dollar General had a return on equity of 37.05% and a net margin of 6.58%. The firm’s revenue was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.82 EPS. Analysts predict that Dollar General Co. will post 11.52 EPS for the current year.

Dollar General Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 19th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 5th were paid a $0.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 1st. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.87%. Dollar General’s payout ratio is 22.56%.

Dollar General Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Dollar General Corporation, a discount retailer, provides various merchandise products in the southern, southwestern, Midwestern, and eastern United States. It offers consumable products, including paper and cleaning products, such as paper towels, bath tissues, paper dinnerware, trash and storage bags, disinfectants, and laundry products; packaged food comprising cereals, pasta, canned soups, fruits and vegetables, condiments, spices, sugar, and flour; and perishables that include milk, eggs, bread, refrigerated and frozen food, beer, and wine.

See Also

