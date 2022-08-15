First Horizon Advisors Inc. Has $3.64 Million Holdings in Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED)

First Horizon Advisors Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED – Get Rating) by 8.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 38,463 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 3,671 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Consolidated Edison were worth $3,641,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Consolidated Edison in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,701,000. Fox Run Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in Consolidated Edison during the first quarter valued at approximately $309,000. Wade G W & Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Consolidated Edison by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Wade G W & Inc. now owns 140,466 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $13,299,000 after acquiring an additional 2,605 shares during the last quarter. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC raised its holdings in shares of Consolidated Edison by 7.5% during the 1st quarter. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC now owns 10,977 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,039,000 after buying an additional 766 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Consolidated Edison by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Marshall Financial Group LLC now owns 16,618 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,573,000 after acquiring an additional 384 shares during the last quarter. 65.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Consolidated Edison Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:ED opened at $99.11 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $35.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.69, a P/E/G ratio of 11.05 and a beta of 0.25. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $94.09 and a 200 day moving average price of $92.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.88. Consolidated Edison, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $71.52 and a fifty-two week high of $101.12.

Consolidated Edison Announces Dividend

Consolidated Edison ( NYSE:ED Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.09. Consolidated Edison had a return on equity of 7.83% and a net margin of 11.16%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.53 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Consolidated Edison, Inc. will post 4.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 17th will be paid a $0.79 dividend. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.19%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 16th. Consolidated Edison’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 69.15%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have issued reports on ED. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of Consolidated Edison from an “equal weight” rating to a “sell” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $85.00 to $94.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Guggenheim upgraded shares of Consolidated Edison from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $94.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Consolidated Edison from $76.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 21st. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Consolidated Edison from $92.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 8th. Finally, KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of Consolidated Edison from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Consolidated Edison has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $85.36.

Consolidated Edison Profile

(Get Rating)

Consolidated Edison, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the regulated electric, gas, and steam delivery businesses in the United States. It offers electric services to approximately 3.5 million customers in New York City and Westchester County; gas to approximately 1.1 million customers in Manhattan, the Bronx, parts of Queens, and Westchester County; and steam to approximately 1,555 customers in parts of Manhattan.

Further Reading

