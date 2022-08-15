FintruX Network Price Up 6.5% Over Last Week (FTX)

FintruX Network (FTX) traded 1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on August 15th. In the last week, FintruX Network has traded 6.5% higher against the U.S. dollar. FintruX Network has a market cap of $624,427.52 and approximately $211.00 worth of FintruX Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. One FintruX Network coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0066 or 0.00000027 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get FintruX Network alerts:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24,096.41 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004150 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.96 or 0.00003979 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004149 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00004206 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002122 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30.96 or 0.00128478 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $8.71 or 0.00036154 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $15.85 or 0.00065784 BTC.

FintruX Network Profile

FintruX Network (CRYPTO:FTX) is a coin. Its genesis date was August 19th, 2017. FintruX Network’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 95,000,000 coins. The official message board for FintruX Network is www.medium.com/FintruX. The official website for FintruX Network is www.fintrux.com. The Reddit community for FintruX Network is /r/FintruX and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. FintruX Network’s official Twitter account is @fintrux and its Facebook page is accessible here.

FintruX Network Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “FintruX Network is an Ethereum-based online lending ecosystem aiming to connect borrowers, lenders, and rated service agencies. FTX is an ERC20 utility token that serves as a currency on the FintruX Network. “

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as FintruX Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire FintruX Network should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy FintruX Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for FintruX Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for FintruX Network and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.