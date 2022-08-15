Fiera Capital (OTCMKTS:FRRPF) Downgraded to Hold at TD Securities

Fiera Capital (OTCMKTS:FRRPF – Get Rating) was downgraded by equities research analysts at TD Securities from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. National Bank Financial lowered their target price on shares of Fiera Capital from C$11.00 to C$10.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Desjardins downgraded shares of Fiera Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, Scotiabank cut their target price on shares of Fiera Capital from C$10.50 to C$9.50 in a research note on Tuesday, July 26th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Fiera Capital has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.08.

Get Fiera Capital alerts:

Fiera Capital Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:FRRPF remained flat at $7.29 during trading on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $7.17 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.65. Fiera Capital has a 12 month low of $7.10 and a 12 month high of $9.59.

About Fiera Capital

Fiera Capital Corporation is an employee owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional investors, mutual funds, charitable organizations, and private clients. It manages separate client-focused equity, fixed income, and balanced portfolios. The firm also launches and manages equity, fixed income, and balanced mutual funds and income trusts for its clients.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Fiera Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fiera Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.