Fidelity Nasdaq Composite Index ETF (NASDAQ:ONEQ) Short Interest Update

Fidelity Nasdaq Composite Index ETF (NASDAQ:ONEQ – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 67,400 shares, a growth of 30.6% from the July 15th total of 51,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 431,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Institutional Trading of Fidelity Nasdaq Composite Index ETF

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ONEQ. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its position in Fidelity Nasdaq Composite Index ETF by 12.3% during the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 2,369 shares of the company’s stock valued at $144,000 after buying an additional 260 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in Fidelity Nasdaq Composite Index ETF by 7.2% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 382,914 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,343,000 after buying an additional 25,574 shares during the period. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in Fidelity Nasdaq Composite Index ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $607,000. Pinnacle Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Fidelity Nasdaq Composite Index ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $597,000. Finally, Raymond James & Associates grew its position in Fidelity Nasdaq Composite Index ETF by 33.9% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 24,941 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,519,000 after buying an additional 6,317 shares during the period.

Fidelity Nasdaq Composite Index ETF Stock Up 2.1 %

ONEQ stock traded up $1.03 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $51.12. 545,650 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 449,273. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $45.77 and its 200-day simple moving average is $49.43. Fidelity Nasdaq Composite Index ETF has a 1-year low of $41.42 and a 1-year high of $63.11.

Fidelity Nasdaq Composite Index ETF Company Profile

Fidelity Nasdaq Composite Index Tracking Stock (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund . The Fund seeks to provide investment returns that closely correspond to the price and yield performance of the NASDAQ Composite Index (the Index). The Fund normally invests at least 80% of assets in common stocks included in the Index .The NASDAQ Composite Index is a market capitalization-weighted index that is designed to represent the performance of NASDAQ securities and includes over 3,000 stocks.

