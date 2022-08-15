FedNat Holding (NASDAQ:FNHC) Short Interest Update

FedNat Holding (NASDAQ:FNHC – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 69,700 shares, a growth of 20.4% from the July 15th total of 57,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 241,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days. Currently, 0.5% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Raymond James & Associates bought a new stake in shares of FedNat during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its stake in shares of FedNat by 63.9% during the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 44,822 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 17,478 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of FedNat by 17.5% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 691,670 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $214,000 after purchasing an additional 103,209 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 37.73% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of FedNat in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock.

FedNat Stock Down 1.8 %

FedNat Company Profile

FedNat stock traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $0.35. The stock had a trading volume of 136,893 shares, compared to its average volume of 172,308. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.10 million, a P/E ratio of -0.05 and a beta of 1.34. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $0.35 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.75. FedNat has a 12-month low of $0.26 and a 12-month high of $3.15. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.41.

(Get Rating)

FedNat Holding Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the insurance underwriting, distribution, and claims processing business in Florida, Louisiana, Texas, Georgia, South Carolina, Alabama, and Mississippi. The company is involved in the homeowners and casualty insurance; and personal automobile insurance businesses, as well as commercial general liability and federal flood businesses.

