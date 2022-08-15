Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT) Short Interest Update

Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,730,000 shares, an increase of 20.1% from the July 15th total of 1,440,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 559,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.1 days.

Insider Activity

In other Federal Realty Investment Trust news, Director David W. Faeder purchased 10,565 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 21st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $95.84 per share, for a total transaction of $1,012,549.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 23,878 shares in the company, valued at $2,288,467.52. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Federal Realty Investment Trust

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust during the 1st quarter worth $1,481,079,000. State Street Corp increased its position in Federal Realty Investment Trust by 4.7% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,816,925 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $962,292,000 after buying an additional 351,320 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Federal Realty Investment Trust by 5.2% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,559,988 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,030,577,000 after buying an additional 372,411 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust in the fourth quarter worth about $983,225,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,477,819 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $201,185,000 after acquiring an additional 14,201 shares in the last quarter. 86.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Federal Realty Investment Trust Stock Up 0.1 %

FRT has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Raymond James upgraded Federal Realty Investment Trust from a “market perform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $140.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. Barclays cut their price objective on Federal Realty Investment Trust from $142.00 to $122.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 15th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust from $133.00 to $96.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust from $143.00 to $121.00 in a report on Monday, July 11th. Finally, Mizuho lowered their price objective on shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust from $129.00 to $117.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $124.67.

FRT stock traded up $0.11 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $111.79. The stock had a trading volume of 585,961 shares, compared to its average volume of 538,229. Federal Realty Investment Trust has a 1-year low of $92.02 and a 1-year high of $140.51. The company has a fifty day moving average of $101.00 and a 200 day moving average of $112.52. The company has a current ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.28, a PEG ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 1.13.

Federal Realty Investment Trust Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 17th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 22nd will be issued a $1.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 21st. This represents a $4.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.86%. This is an increase from Federal Realty Investment Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.07. Federal Realty Investment Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 123.70%.

Federal Realty Investment Trust Company Profile

Federal Realty is a recognized leader in the ownership, operation and redevelopment of high-quality retail-based properties located primarily in major coastal markets from Washington, DC to Boston as well as San Francisco and Los Angeles. Founded in 1962, Federal Realty's mission is to deliver long-term, sustainable growth through investing in communities where retail demand exceeds supply.

