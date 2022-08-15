Fathom Digital Manufacturing (NYSE:FATH) Shares Down 8.7%

Fathom Digital Manufacturing Co. (NYSE:FATH – Get Rating) shares fell 8.7% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $3.80 and last traded at $3.80. 213 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 266,974 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.16.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts recently commented on FATH shares. Bank of America started coverage on Fathom Digital Manufacturing in a research note on Friday, May 13th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $7.00 price target on the stock. Craig Hallum lowered their target price on shares of Fathom Digital Manufacturing to $9.00 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC cut their price target on shares of Fathom Digital Manufacturing from $12.00 to $9.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 17th.

Fathom Digital Manufacturing Stock Performance

The company’s 50-day moving average is $4.09 and its 200-day moving average is $6.11. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Fathom Digital Manufacturing

Fathom Digital Manufacturing ( NYSE:FATH Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 16th. The company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $40.54 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $41.30 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Fathom Digital Manufacturing Co. will post 0.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in Fathom Digital Manufacturing in the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Rhumbline Advisers bought a new position in shares of Fathom Digital Manufacturing in the 2nd quarter worth $53,000. Needham Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Fathom Digital Manufacturing in the 2nd quarter worth $77,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Fathom Digital Manufacturing during the first quarter worth $77,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp bought a new stake in Fathom Digital Manufacturing in the first quarter valued at about $103,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.39% of the company’s stock.

About Fathom Digital Manufacturing

Fathom Digital Manufacturing Corporation, a digital manufacturing platform, provides product development and manufacturing services in North America. It provides plastic and metal additive manufacturing, computer numerical control machining, injection molding and tooling, precision sheet metal fabrication, design engineering, urethane casting, and chemical etching.

