Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 14,450,000 shares, an increase of 21.9% from the July 15th total of 11,850,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,290,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.4 days. Approximately 2.5% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Insider Transactions at Fastenal

In other news, CAO Sheryl Ann Lisowski bought 1,058 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 14th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $46.63 per share, for a total transaction of $49,334.54. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief accounting officer now owns 5,096 shares in the company, valued at approximately $237,626.48. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, EVP James C. Jansen acquired 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 15th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $48.92 per share, for a total transaction of $48,920.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the executive vice president now directly owns 26,176 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,280,529.92. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Sheryl Ann Lisowski acquired 1,058 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 14th. The stock was bought at an average price of $46.63 per share, with a total value of $49,334.54. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 5,096 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $237,626.48. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders bought 2,736 shares of company stock worth $131,599. Company insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Fastenal

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Sei Investments Co. increased its holdings in shares of Fastenal by 14.0% in the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 273,247 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,628,000 after buying an additional 33,487 shares during the last quarter. Quantamental Technologies LLC bought a new position in Fastenal during the 2nd quarter valued at about $384,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Fastenal by 16.7% during the 2nd quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 5,428 shares of the company’s stock valued at $271,000 after purchasing an additional 778 shares during the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. grew its holdings in Fastenal by 11.3% during the 2nd quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 202,297 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,099,000 after purchasing an additional 20,591 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Heritage Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Fastenal during the 2nd quarter valued at about $300,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.89% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Fastenal Stock Performance

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on FAST shares. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Fastenal from $48.00 to $42.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of Fastenal from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $48.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Fastenal from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. Argus reduced their price target on shares of Fastenal from $66.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Finally, UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of Fastenal from $62.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Fastenal has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $53.86.

Shares of FAST stock traded up $0.32 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $56.10. 86,461 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,440,139. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a current ratio of 3.71. Fastenal has a 12 month low of $45.68 and a 12 month high of $64.75. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $50.55 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $53.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.24 billion, a PE ratio of 31.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 1.22.

Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 13th. The company reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50. Fastenal had a net margin of 15.70% and a return on equity of 33.47%. The company had revenue of $1.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.77 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.42 EPS. Fastenal’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Fastenal will post 1.88 EPS for the current year.

Fastenal Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 24th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 27th will be paid a $0.31 dividend. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.21%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 26th. Fastenal’s payout ratio is currently 69.27%.

Fastenal announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase program on Tuesday, July 12th that authorizes the company to repurchase 8,000,000 outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to reacquire shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Fastenal Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Fastenal Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the wholesale distribution of industrial and construction supplies in the United States, Canada, Mexico, North America, and internationally. It offers fasteners, and related industrial and construction supplies under the Fastenal name. The company's fastener products include threaded fasteners, bolts, nuts, screws, studs, and related washers, which are used in manufactured products and construction projects, as well as in the maintenance and repair of machines.

Further Reading

