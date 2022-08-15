Farmland Partners Inc. (NYSE:FPI) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Farmland Partners Inc. (NYSE:FPI – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,540,000 shares, an increase of 9.2% from the July 15th total of 1,410,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 663,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.3 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Farmland Partners

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of FPI. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of Farmland Partners during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. bought a new position in shares of Farmland Partners during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $42,000. Amalgamated Bank acquired a new position in Farmland Partners during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Fifth Third Bancorp purchased a new stake in shares of Farmland Partners in the 4th quarter valued at $54,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Farmland Partners during the fourth quarter worth $67,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 44.28% of the company’s stock.

Farmland Partners Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE FPI traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $15.00. 19,735 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 584,073. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.23 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.76. Farmland Partners has a 52 week low of $10.62 and a 52 week high of $16.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $795.69 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,496.00 and a beta of 0.72.

Farmland Partners Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 17th. Shareholders of record on Saturday, October 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 29th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.60%. Farmland Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 2,400.00%.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. B. Riley raised their price objective on Farmland Partners from $13.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Monday, May 9th. StockNews.com raised Farmland Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, Roth Capital started coverage on Farmland Partners in a research report on Tuesday, June 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $16.00 price target on the stock.

About Farmland Partners

Farmland Partners Inc is an internally managed real estate company that owns and seeks to acquire high-quality North American farmland and makes loans to farmers secured by farm real estate. As of the date of this release, the Company owns approximately 155,000 acres in 16 states, including Alabama, Arkansas, California, Colorado, Florida, Georgia, Illinois, Kansas, Louisiana, Michigan, Mississippi, Nebraska, North Carolina, South Carolina, South Dakota and Virginia.

