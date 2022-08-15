Faceter (FACE) Price Hits $0.0008 on Top Exchanges

Faceter (FACE) traded down 2.7% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on August 14th. One Faceter coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0008 or 0.00000003 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Faceter has traded up 8.7% against the US dollar. Faceter has a market cap of $384,371.95 and $18,496.00 worth of Faceter was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Faceter Coin Profile

FACE is a coin. Faceter’s total supply is 936,154,235 coins and its circulating supply is 468,136,184 coins. Faceter’s official message board is medium.com/faceter. Faceter’s official website is tokensale.faceter.io. Faceter’s official Twitter account is @FaceterOfficial and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Faceter

According to CryptoCompare, “Faceter is a decentralized surveillance system for consumers. Faceter makes video surveillance smart, through enhanced face detection, object detection, and real-time video analysis. These features allow cameras to understand the situation and respond to it, offering security to all customers. FACE is an ERC-20 token that powers this decentralized network enabling flexible, transparent, cross-border closed-loop settlement mechanism for all participants. “

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Faceter directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Faceter should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Faceter using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

