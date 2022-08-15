Fabrinet (NYSE:FN) Issues Q1 2023 Earnings Guidance

Fabrinet (NYSE:FN – Get Rating) updated its first quarter 2023 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided EPS guidance of $1.72-$1.79 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $1.56. The company issued revenue guidance of $620.00 million-$640.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $596.15 million.
A number of research firms have issued reports on FN. B. Riley reduced their target price on shares of Fabrinet from $100.00 to $96.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. StockNews.com cut shares of Fabrinet from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Saturday, August 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Fabrinet from $115.00 to $88.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. Finally, Loop Capital began coverage on Fabrinet in a report on Monday, April 25th. They issued a buy rating and a $129.00 target price for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $113.17.
FN traded up $0.05 during trading on Monday, reaching $100.71. The stock had a trading volume of 218,096 shares, compared to its average volume of 192,062. The stock has a market cap of $3.70 billion, a PE ratio of 23.49 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 2.02 and a current ratio of 2.92. Fabrinet has a one year low of $74.57 and a one year high of $126.28. The business has a 50-day moving average of $86.24 and a 200-day moving average of $93.46.
Fabrinet provides optical packaging and precision optical, electro-mechanical, and electronic manufacturing services in North America, the Asia-Pacific, and Europe. The company offers a range of advanced optical and electro-mechanical capabilities in the manufacturing process, including process design and engineering, supply chain management, manufacturing, printed circuit board assembly, advanced packaging, integration, final assembly, and testing.
