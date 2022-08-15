Fabrinet (NYSE:FN) Issues Q1 2023 Earnings Guidance

Fabrinet (NYSE:FN – Get Rating) updated its first quarter 2023 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided EPS guidance of $1.72-$1.79 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $1.56. The company issued revenue guidance of $620.00 million-$640.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $596.15 million.

A number of research firms have issued reports on FN. B. Riley reduced their target price on shares of Fabrinet from $100.00 to $96.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. StockNews.com cut shares of Fabrinet from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Saturday, August 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Fabrinet from $115.00 to $88.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. Finally, Loop Capital began coverage on Fabrinet in a report on Monday, April 25th. They issued a buy rating and a $129.00 target price for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $113.17.

FN traded up $0.05 during trading on Monday, reaching $100.71. The stock had a trading volume of 218,096 shares, compared to its average volume of 192,062. The stock has a market cap of $3.70 billion, a PE ratio of 23.49 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 2.02 and a current ratio of 2.92. Fabrinet has a one year low of $74.57 and a one year high of $126.28. The business has a 50-day moving average of $86.24 and a 200-day moving average of $93.46.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in Fabrinet by 9.7% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 11,292 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,217,000 after purchasing an additional 998 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in Fabrinet by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 90,911 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $9,557,000 after acquiring an additional 5,603 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Fabrinet by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,594,458 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $588,146,000 after purchasing an additional 24,058 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Fabrinet by 1.1% during the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 34,565 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,634,000 after acquiring an additional 365 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Fabrinet by 0.7% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,173,594 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $438,770,000 after acquiring an additional 30,481 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.89% of the company’s stock.

Fabrinet provides optical packaging and precision optical, electro-mechanical, and electronic manufacturing services in North America, the Asia-Pacific, and Europe. The company offers a range of advanced optical and electro-mechanical capabilities in the manufacturing process, including process design and engineering, supply chain management, manufacturing, printed circuit board assembly, advanced packaging, integration, final assembly, and testing.

