Fabrinet (NYSE:FN) Issues Q1 2023 Earnings Guidance

Posted by on Aug 15th, 2022

Fabrinet (NYSE:FNGet Rating) updated its first quarter 2023 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided EPS guidance of $1.72-$1.79 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $1.56. The company issued revenue guidance of $620.00 million-$640.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $596.15 million.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have issued reports on FN. B. Riley reduced their target price on shares of Fabrinet from $100.00 to $96.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. StockNews.com cut shares of Fabrinet from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Saturday, August 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Fabrinet from $115.00 to $88.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. Finally, Loop Capital began coverage on Fabrinet in a report on Monday, April 25th. They issued a buy rating and a $129.00 target price for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $113.17.

Fabrinet Price Performance

FN traded up $0.05 during trading on Monday, reaching $100.71. The stock had a trading volume of 218,096 shares, compared to its average volume of 192,062. The stock has a market cap of $3.70 billion, a PE ratio of 23.49 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 2.02 and a current ratio of 2.92. Fabrinet has a one year low of $74.57 and a one year high of $126.28. The business has a 50-day moving average of $86.24 and a 200-day moving average of $93.46.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Fabrinet

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in Fabrinet by 9.7% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 11,292 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,217,000 after purchasing an additional 998 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in Fabrinet by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 90,911 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $9,557,000 after acquiring an additional 5,603 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Fabrinet by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,594,458 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $588,146,000 after purchasing an additional 24,058 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Fabrinet by 1.1% during the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 34,565 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,634,000 after acquiring an additional 365 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Fabrinet by 0.7% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,173,594 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $438,770,000 after acquiring an additional 30,481 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.89% of the company’s stock.

Fabrinet Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Fabrinet provides optical packaging and precision optical, electro-mechanical, and electronic manufacturing services in North America, the Asia-Pacific, and Europe. The company offers a range of advanced optical and electro-mechanical capabilities in the manufacturing process, including process design and engineering, supply chain management, manufacturing, printed circuit board assembly, advanced packaging, integration, final assembly, and testing.

Read More

Earnings History and Estimates for Fabrinet (NYSE:FN)

Receive News & Ratings for Fabrinet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fabrinet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.