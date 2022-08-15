Expensify (NASDAQ:EXFY) Stock Price Up 4.1% After Analyst Upgrade

Expensify, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXFY – Get Rating)’s stock price rose 4.1% during mid-day trading on Monday after Piper Sandler raised their price target on the stock from $25.00 to $26.00. Piper Sandler currently has an overweight rating on the stock. Expensify traded as high as $22.50 and last traded at $22.35. Approximately 2,309 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 390,743 shares. The stock had previously closed at $21.46.
EXFY has been the topic of a number of other reports. Citigroup decreased their price target on Expensify from $27.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Friday, May 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Expensify from $47.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 15th. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on Expensify in a research note on Monday, April 25th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $25.00 price objective on the stock. Bank of America raised Expensify from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $20.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Finally, Loop Capital raised Expensify from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.29.
In other Expensify news, CFO Ryan Schaffer sold 4,699 shares of Expensify stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.01, for a total transaction of $94,026.99. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 60,399 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,208,583.99. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 21.12% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 2.85 and a current ratio of 2.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.52 billion and a P/E ratio of -18.03. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $19.18 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $19.57.
Expensify (NASDAQ:EXFY – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $40.37 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $39.47 million. Expensify had a negative net margin of 27.02% and a positive return on equity of 18.66%. Research analysts forecast that Expensify, Inc. will post -0.23 EPS for the current year.
Expensify, Inc provides a cloud-based expense management software platform to individuals, small businesses, and corporations in the United States and internationally. The company's platform enables users to manage corporate cards, pay bills, generate invoices, collect payments, and book travel.
