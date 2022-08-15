Expensify (NASDAQ:EXFY) Stock Price Up 4.1% After Analyst Upgrade

Expensify, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXFY – Get Rating)’s stock price rose 4.1% during mid-day trading on Monday after Piper Sandler raised their price target on the stock from $25.00 to $26.00. Piper Sandler currently has an overweight rating on the stock. Expensify traded as high as $22.50 and last traded at $22.35. Approximately 2,309 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 390,743 shares. The stock had previously closed at $21.46.

EXFY has been the topic of a number of other reports. Citigroup decreased their price target on Expensify from $27.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Friday, May 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Expensify from $47.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 15th. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on Expensify in a research note on Monday, April 25th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $25.00 price objective on the stock. Bank of America raised Expensify from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $20.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Finally, Loop Capital raised Expensify from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.29.

In other Expensify news, CFO Ryan Schaffer sold 4,699 shares of Expensify stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.01, for a total transaction of $94,026.99. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 60,399 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,208,583.99. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 21.12% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Capital Research Global Investors increased its holdings in Expensify by 27.3% during the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 2,120,087 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,229,000 after purchasing an additional 455,026 shares during the last quarter. Durable Capital Partners LP increased its holdings in shares of Expensify by 27.5% in the 1st quarter. Durable Capital Partners LP now owns 2,069,629 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,343,000 after acquiring an additional 445,937 shares during the last quarter. Light Street Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Expensify in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $68,842,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Expensify by 20.8% in the 1st quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 1,086,875 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,086,000 after acquiring an additional 186,875 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its holdings in shares of Expensify by 12.2% in the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,076,054 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,143,000 after acquiring an additional 117,357 shares during the last quarter. 49.31% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 2.85 and a current ratio of 2.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.52 billion and a P/E ratio of -18.03. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $19.18 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $19.57.

Expensify (NASDAQ:EXFY – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $40.37 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $39.47 million. Expensify had a negative net margin of 27.02% and a positive return on equity of 18.66%. Research analysts forecast that Expensify, Inc. will post -0.23 EPS for the current year.

Expensify, Inc provides a cloud-based expense management software platform to individuals, small businesses, and corporations in the United States and internationally. The company's platform enables users to manage corporate cards, pay bills, generate invoices, collect payments, and book travel.

